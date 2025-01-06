Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹121.35, experiencing a high of ₹126.85 and a low of ₹122.35. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹94,702.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55. The BSE volume for the day was 648,609 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 20.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.85 & ₹122.35 yesterday to end at ₹124.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.