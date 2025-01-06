Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 121.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.05 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 123 and closed at 121.35, experiencing a high of 126.85 and a low of 122.35. The bank's market capitalization stands at 94,702.51 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55. The BSE volume for the day was 648,609 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 20.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0002
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11242 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 648 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 126.85 & 122.35 yesterday to end at 124.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

