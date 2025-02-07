Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 119.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.30 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 120.65 and closed lower at 119.25. The stock reached a high of 121 and a low of 118.40, reflecting a range of fluctuations throughout the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 91,110.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75. The BSE volume recorded was 413,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.81Support 1118.18
Resistance 2122.22Support 2116.96
Resistance 3123.44Support 3115.55
07 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 146.0, 22.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14415 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 413 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹119.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 121 & 118.40 yesterday to end at 119.30. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

