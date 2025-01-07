Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹124 and closed slightly higher at ₹124.05. The stock reached a high of ₹124 and a low of ₹113.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹87,572.73 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 1,230,525 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.04
|Support 1
|110.94
|Resistance 2
|127.47
|Support 2
|107.27
|Resistance 3
|131.14
|Support 3
|100.84
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 29.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 310.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1230 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹124 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹114.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend