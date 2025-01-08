Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Decline in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at ₹114.7, with a high of ₹115.7 and a low of ₹112.6. The bank's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹86,114.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 511,060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹111.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.61 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.61 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹112.15. Over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has dropped by 7.95%, also settling at ₹112.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.28%
|3 Months
|2.8%
|6 Months
|-19.29%
|YTD
|-6.28%
|1 Year
|-7.95%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.85
|Support 1
|111.61
|Resistance 2
|116.95
|Support 2
|110.47
|Resistance 3
|118.09
|Support 3
|108.37
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 32.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13296 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.7 & ₹112.6 yesterday to end at ₹112.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend