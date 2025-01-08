Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:28:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.25 -0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 788.75 -0.59%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,254.00 1.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.20 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.95 -0.88%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Decline in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 112.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.75 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at 114.7, with a high of 115.7 and a low of 112.6. The bank's market capitalization stands at approximately 86,114.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 511,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:11 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹111.75, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹112.85

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 111.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.61 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.61 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17:43 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at 112.15. Over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has dropped by 7.95%, also settling at 112.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.28%
3 Months2.8%
6 Months-19.29%
YTD-6.28%
1 Year-7.95%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49:16 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.85Support 1111.61
Resistance 2116.95Support 2110.47
Resistance 3118.09Support 3108.37
08 Jan 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 32.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0002
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13296 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:55 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹114.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.7 & 112.6 yesterday to end at 112.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue