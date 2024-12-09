Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.35 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 128.7 and closed at 127.9, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 130.9 and a low of 126.65 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 98,404.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 972,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹128.35, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹128.8

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 128.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 127.0 and 131.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 127.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.12%, currently trading at 128.95. Over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has risen by 10.56% to reach 128.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months5.68%
6 Months-11.98%
YTD8.24%
1 Year10.56%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.12Support 1127.0
Resistance 2133.07Support 2124.83
Resistance 3135.24Support 3122.88
09 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 15.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11941 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 972 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹127.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 130.9 & 126.65 yesterday to end at 128.8. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.