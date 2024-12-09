Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Decline in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹128.7 and closed at ₹127.9, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹130.9 and a low of ₹126.65 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,404.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 972,881 shares.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹128.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹127.0 and ₹131.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹127.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.12%, currently trading at ₹128.95. Over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has risen by 10.56% to reach ₹128.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a gain of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|5.68%
|6 Months
|-11.98%
|YTD
|8.24%
|1 Year
|10.56%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.12
|Support 1
|127.0
|Resistance 2
|133.07
|Support 2
|124.83
|Resistance 3
|135.24
|Support 3
|122.88
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 15.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 972 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.9 & ₹126.65 yesterday to end at ₹128.8. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.