Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹127.3 and closed at ₹128.8, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹130.55 and a low of ₹127.3 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,671.99 crore. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹172.45 and low of ₹106.55, with a trading volume of 336,783 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.55 & ₹127.3 yesterday to end at ₹129.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.