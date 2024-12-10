Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 128.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.55 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 127.3 and closed at 128.8, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 130.55 and a low of 127.3 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 98,671.99 crore. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 172.45 and low of 106.55, with a trading volume of 336,783 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12163 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹128.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 130.55 & 127.3 yesterday to end at 129.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

