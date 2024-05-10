Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of ₹142.85 and a close price of ₹142.1. The stock reached a high of ₹143.9 and a low of ₹137.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹107901.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹163.15, while the 52-week low was ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 789582 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of Union Bank of India by 11 AM is 40.25% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹141.65, showing a decrease of -0.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 142.33 and 138.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 138.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 142.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.87
|Support 1
|140.77
|Resistance 2
|143.58
|Support 2
|139.38
|Resistance 3
|144.97
|Support 3
|138.67
The stock traded in the range of ₹143.9 & ₹137.6 yesterday to end at ₹142.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
