Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 142.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.35 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of 142.85 and a close price of 142.1. The stock reached a high of 143.9 and a low of 137.6. The market capitalization stood at 107901.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 163.15, while the 52-week low was 68. The BSE volume for the day was 789582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.25% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Union Bank of India by 11 AM is 40.25% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at 141.65, showing a decrease of -0.32%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

10 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 142.33 and 138.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 138.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 142.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.87Support 1140.77
Resistance 2143.58Support 2139.38
Resistance 3144.97Support 3138.67
10 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 143.9 & 137.6 yesterday to end at 142.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

