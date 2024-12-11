Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹129.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹129.15. The stock reached a high of ₹130.75 and a low of ₹128.95, with a trading volume of 195,124 shares on the BSE. The bank's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹98,839.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.6
|Support 1
|128.67
|Resistance 2
|131.67
|Support 2
|127.81
|Resistance 3
|132.53
|Support 3
|126.74
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 14.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.75 & ₹128.95 yesterday to end at ₹129.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.