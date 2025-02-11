Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹117.60 and closed slightly higher at ₹117.75. The stock reached a high of ₹118 and a low of ₹114.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹87,673.96 crore, the bank's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75. The BSE volume recorded was 114,625 shares.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹146.0, 27.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 114 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹118 & ₹114.35 yesterday to end at ₹114.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.