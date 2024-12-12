Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹129.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹129.6. The stock reached a high of ₹130 and a low of ₹128.05, indicating moderate volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,618.55 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55, with a BSE trading volume of 1,005,274 shares.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹128.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹128.14 and ₹130.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹128.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹128.80. Over the past year, however, Union Bank of India shares have increased by 5.38%, reaching ₹128.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.36%, rising to 24,641.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.67%
|3 Months
|9.89%
|6 Months
|-12.34%
|YTD
|8.47%
|1 Year
|5.38%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.03
|Support 1
|128.14
|Resistance 2
|130.95
|Support 2
|127.17
|Resistance 3
|131.92
|Support 3
|126.25
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 15.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1005 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130 & ₹128.05 yesterday to end at ₹129.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.