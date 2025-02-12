Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -3.70 %. The stock closed at 114.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.55 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 114.85 and closed slightly lower at 114.80. The stock experienced a high of 116.10 and a low of 110.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 84,389.51 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 296,556 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.40%, currently trading at 112.10. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has dropped by 21.14%, also standing at 112.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months2.38%
6 Months-4.2%
YTD-2.09%
1 Year-21.14%
12 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.36Support 1108.44
Resistance 2118.13Support 2106.29
Resistance 3120.28Support 3102.52
12 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 146.0, 32.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9987
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13531 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹114.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 116.10 & 110.05 yesterday to end at 110.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

