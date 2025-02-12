Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹114.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹116.10 and a low of ₹110.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹84,389.51 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 296,556 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.40%, currently trading at ₹112.10. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has dropped by 21.14%, also standing at ₹112.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.81%
|3 Months
|2.38%
|6 Months
|-4.2%
|YTD
|-2.09%
|1 Year
|-21.14%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.36
|Support 1
|108.44
|Resistance 2
|118.13
|Support 2
|106.29
|Resistance 3
|120.28
|Support 3
|102.52
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹146.0, 32.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.10 & ₹110.05 yesterday to end at ₹110.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend