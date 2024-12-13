Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 129.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 128.65 and closed at 129.15, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 129.70 and a low of 128.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 98,381.91 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 204,820 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.73Support 1128.18
Resistance 2130.53Support 2127.43
Resistance 3131.28Support 3126.63
13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 15.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12318 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 204 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹129.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 129.7 & 128.25 yesterday to end at 128.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

