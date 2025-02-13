Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 115.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 110.60 and closed slightly lower at 110.55. The stock experienced a high of 115.40 and a low of 109.25 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 87,864.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a trading volume of 455,925 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹115.15, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹115.05

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 115.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.26 and 117.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank of India's share price has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at 115.75. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has decreased by 21.14%, also standing at 115.75. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months2.38%
6 Months-4.2%
YTD-2.09%
1 Year-21.14%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.35Support 1111.26
Resistance 2119.41Support 2107.23
Resistance 3123.44Support 3105.17
13 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 146.0, 26.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13591 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 455 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹110.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.40 & 109.25 yesterday to end at 115.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

