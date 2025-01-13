Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹107.4 and closed at ₹108.1, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹108 and a low of ₹103.1 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹79,084.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has been volatile, with a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low matching the last day's low at ₹103.1. The BSE volume was 1,131,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.73
|Support 1
|101.78
|Resistance 2
|109.87
|Support 2
|99.97
|Resistance 3
|111.68
|Support 3
|96.83
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 43.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1131 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹108 & ₹103.1 yesterday to end at ₹103.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend