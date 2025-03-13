Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 113.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 113.85 and closed slightly lower at 113.55. The stock reached a high of 115.45 and a low of 113.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 87,213.95 crore, the bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75. The BSE volume for the day was 70,605 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.76% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 6.76% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 114, reflecting a rise of 0.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there's a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 116.12 and 113.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.72 and selling near hourly resistance 116.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.97Support 1113.67
Resistance 2115.83Support 2113.23
Resistance 3116.27Support 3112.37
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹113.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.45 & 113.05 yesterday to end at 114.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

