Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹113.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹113.55. The stock reached a high of ₹115.45 and a low of ₹113.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹87,213.95 crore, the bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75. The BSE volume for the day was 70,605 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 6.76% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹114, reflecting a rise of 0.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there's a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 116.12 and 113.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.72 and selling near hourly resistance 116.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.97
|Support 1
|113.67
|Resistance 2
|115.83
|Support 2
|113.23
|Resistance 3
|116.27
|Support 3
|112.37
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.45 & ₹113.05 yesterday to end at ₹114.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend