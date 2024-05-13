Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:35:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.10 -7.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.40 -1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.00 -1.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.05 -1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.75 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Drops in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Drops in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -5.67 %. The stock closed at 142.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at 142.85, reached a high of 143.9, and a low of 137.6 before closing at 142.1. The market capitalization stood at 108,435.37 crores, with a 52-week high of 163.15 and a 52-week low of 68. The BSE volume was 1,356,803 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:35:13 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹134, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹142.05

The current market price of Union Bank Of India has broken the first support of 138.08 & second support of 134.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 131.68. If the stock price breaks the final support of 131.68 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

13 May 2024, 09:16:24 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -2.99% and is currently trading at 137.80. Over the past year, Union Bank of India shares have seen a price increase of 101.56% to 137.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.89%
3 Months-6.01%
6 Months36.54%
YTD19.23%
1 Year101.56%
13 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.48Support 1138.08
Resistance 2147.42Support 2134.62
Resistance 3150.88Support 3131.68
13 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 19.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:19:22 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Today : Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17024 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1356 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05:55 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 143.9 & 137.6 yesterday to end at 142.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue