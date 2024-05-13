Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Drops in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹142.85, reached a high of ₹143.9, and a low of ₹137.6 before closing at ₹142.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,435.37 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹163.15 and a 52-week low of ₹68. The BSE volume was 1,356,803 shares traded.
The current market price of Union Bank Of India has broken the first support of ₹138.08 & second support of ₹134.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹131.68. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹131.68 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -2.99% and is currently trading at ₹137.80. Over the past year, Union Bank of India shares have seen a price increase of 101.56% to ₹137.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.89%
|3 Months
|-6.01%
|6 Months
|36.54%
|YTD
|19.23%
|1 Year
|101.56%
The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.48
|Support 1
|138.08
|Resistance 2
|147.42
|Support 2
|134.62
|Resistance 3
|150.88
|Support 3
|131.68
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 19.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 4.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1356 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹143.9 & ₹137.6 yesterday to end at ₹142.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
