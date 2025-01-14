Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹102.55 and closed at ₹103.6, reflecting a positive movement in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹104.6 and a low of ₹100.75 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹79,099.42 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 892,574 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹172.45 and near its low of ₹103.1.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 892 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.6 & ₹100.75 yesterday to end at ₹101.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend