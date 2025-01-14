Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 103.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 102.55 and closed at 103.6, reflecting a positive movement in share price. The stock reached a high of 104.6 and a low of 100.75 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 79,099.42 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 892,574 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 172.45 and near its low of 103.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14540 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 892 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹103.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 104.6 & 100.75 yesterday to end at 101.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

