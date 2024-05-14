Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plummets as Market Fears Take Hold

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹139.1 and closed at ₹142.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹139.45, while the low was ₹130.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,122.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹163.15 and ₹68 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,002,820 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Union Bank Of India traded until 10 AM is down by 50.45% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹134.45, a decrease of 1.43%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India touched a high of 136.2 & a low of 133.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.05
|Support 1
|133.3
|Resistance 2
|137.5
|Support 2
|132.0
|Resistance 3
|138.8
|Support 3
|130.55
The stock price of Union Bank Of India is currently down by 1.58% at ₹134.25, while its counterparts like Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, Canara Bank, and IDBI Bank are seeing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and 0.07% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|60.83
|0.29
|0.48
|83.8
|23.57
|114983.37
|Indusind Bank
|1404.7
|0.55
|0.04
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109330.6
|Union Bank Of India
|134.25
|-2.15
|-1.58
|163.15
|68.0
|91756.48
|Canara Bank
|562.2
|13.05
|2.38
|632.65
|291.3
|101990.4
|IDBI Bank
|82.18
|0.6
|0.74
|98.7
|52.64
|88363.24
Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹135.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹131.17 and ₹140.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹131.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.40% today, reaching ₹136.95. Over the past year, the shares of Union Bank of India have surged by 90.90% to ₹136.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,112.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.65%
|3 Months
|-4.68%
|6 Months
|21.79%
|YTD
|14.53%
|1 Year
|90.9%
The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.22
|Support 1
|131.17
|Resistance 2
|144.33
|Support 2
|126.23
|Resistance 3
|149.27
|Support 3
|122.12
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 24.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 102.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹139.45 & ₹130.4 yesterday to end at ₹142.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
