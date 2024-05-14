Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Plummets as Market Fears Take Hold

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 136.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 139.1 and closed at 142.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 139.45, while the low was 130.4. The market capitalization stood at 104,122.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 163.15 and 68 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,002,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -50.45% lower than yesterday

The volume of Union Bank Of India traded until 10 AM is down by 50.45% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 134.45, a decrease of 1.43%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India touched a high of 136.2 & a low of 133.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.05Support 1133.3
Resistance 2137.5Support 2132.0
Resistance 3138.8Support 3130.55
14 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Union Bank Of India is currently down by 1.58% at 134.25, while its counterparts like Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, Canara Bank, and IDBI Bank are seeing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and 0.07% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank60.830.290.4883.823.57114983.37
Indusind Bank1404.70.550.041694.351196.25109330.6
Union Bank Of India134.25-2.15-1.58163.1568.091756.48
Canara Bank562.213.052.38632.65291.3101990.4
IDBI Bank82.180.60.7498.752.6488363.24
14 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹135.15, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹136.4

Union Bank Of India share price is at 135.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 131.17 and 140.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 131.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 140.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.40% today, reaching 136.95. Over the past year, the shares of Union Bank of India have surged by 90.90% to 136.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,112.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.65%
3 Months-4.68%
6 Months21.79%
YTD14.53%
1 Year90.9%
14 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.22Support 1131.17
Resistance 2144.33Support 2126.23
Resistance 3149.27Support 3122.12
14 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 24.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today : Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18069 k

The trading volume yesterday was 102.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 139.45 & 130.4 yesterday to end at 142.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

