Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 101.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 101.95 and closed at 101.20, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 104.85 and a low of 101.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 77,290.26 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 370,807 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 172.45, while the 52-week low is 100.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.17Support 1102.38
Resistance 2106.23Support 2100.65
Resistance 3107.96Support 399.59
15 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 43.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0002
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15036 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹101.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 104.85 & 101.95 yesterday to end at 104.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

