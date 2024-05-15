Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹138.9, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹138.85, reached a high of ₹138.85, and a low of ₹133.45 before closing at ₹136.4. The market capitalization was ₹102061.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹163.15 and the 52-week low was ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 1168750 shares traded.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 8.45% MF holding & 6.75% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.79% in december to 8.45% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.00% in december to 6.75% in march quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reported a ROE of 15.64% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.49% and 17.10%, respectively.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank of India has shown an EPS growth of 62.42% and a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has reported a revenue of 1003756.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter ahead.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 3.89% to reach ₹138.9, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank is experiencing a decline, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are all showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is mixed, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex seeing slight decreases of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.0
|0.17
|0.27
|83.8
|23.57
|117194.96
|Indusind Bank
|1418.85
|-2.05
|-0.14
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110431.93
|Union Bank Of India
|138.9
|5.2
|3.89
|163.15
|68.0
|106030.84
|CANARA BANK ORD
|119.0
|5.75
|5.08
|126.53
|58.26
|21588.15
|IDBI Bank
|84.2
|0.24
|0.29
|98.7
|52.64
|90535.23
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: On the current day, the stock price of Union Bank Of India reached a low of ₹134.95 and a high of ₹140.55.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹138.9, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹133.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at ₹138.9 - a 3.89% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 141.23 , 143.82 , 147.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 135.43 , 132.22 , 129.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 14.65% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 3 PM is 14.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹138.9, up by 3.89%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.75, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹133.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.29
|10 Days
|147.22
|20 Days
|147.44
|50 Days
|149.13
|100 Days
|140.56
|300 Days
|119.87
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 27.12% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 2 PM is 27.12% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹138.65, reflecting a 3.7% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India's stock reached a high of 139.45 and a low of 138.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 138.7, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 137.95 and 137.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.23
|Support 1
|138.18
|Resistance 2
|139.87
|Support 2
|137.77
|Resistance 3
|140.28
|Support 3
|137.13
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.85, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹133.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 33.72% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: By 1 PM, the volume traded at Union Bank Of India was 33.72% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹138.75, reflecting a 3.78% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume might suggest further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India reached a high of 140.4 and a low of 138.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 138.95 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 137.95 and 137.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.3
|Support 1
|138.7
|Resistance 2
|141.15
|Support 2
|137.95
|Resistance 3
|141.9
|Support 3
|137.1
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India stock's low price for the day was ₹134.95, while the high price reached ₹140.55.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 33.47% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank of India until 12 PM has increased by 33.47% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹139.85, reflecting a 4.6% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Union Bank Of India reached a peak of 140.05 and a trough of 138.5 during the last trading hour. In the same hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 139.77 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.5
|Support 1
|138.95
|Resistance 2
|141.05
|Support 2
|137.95
|Resistance 3
|142.05
|Support 3
|137.4
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|141.29
|10 Days
|147.22
|20 Days
|147.44
|50 Days
|149.13
|100 Days
|140.56
|300 Days
|119.87
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.05, up 4% from yesterday's ₹133.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.75% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 11 AM is 32.75% greater than yesterday, with the price at ₹139, reflecting a 3.96% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 139.68 and 138.03 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 138.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 139.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.77
|Support 1
|138.47
|Resistance 2
|140.53
|Support 2
|137.93
|Resistance 3
|141.07
|Support 3
|137.17
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.95, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹133.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Union Bank Of India increased by 4.45% to reach ₹139.65, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank is declining, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing marginal changes of 0.09% and -0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.85
|1.02
|1.65
|83.8
|23.57
|118801.66
|Indusind Bank
|1417.95
|-2.95
|-0.21
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110361.88
|Union Bank Of India
|139.65
|5.95
|4.45
|163.15
|68.0
|106603.36
|CANARA BANK ORD
|118.4
|5.15
|4.55
|126.53
|58.26
|21479.3
|IDBI Bank
|84.63
|0.67
|0.8
|98.7
|52.64
|90997.58
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.07% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 10 AM is 49.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹139.7, reflecting a 4.49% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 139.7 & a low of 138.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.68
|Support 1
|138.03
|Resistance 2
|140.52
|Support 2
|137.22
|Resistance 3
|141.33
|Support 3
|136.38
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Union Bank Of India has increased by 4.04% to reach ₹139.1, aligning with the positive performance of its peer banks including Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.24% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.86
|1.03
|1.67
|83.8
|23.57
|118820.56
|Indusind Bank
|1422.1
|1.2
|0.08
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110684.88
|Union Bank Of India
|139.1
|5.4
|4.04
|163.15
|68.0
|106183.52
|CANARA BANK ORD
|117.7
|4.45
|3.93
|126.53
|58.26
|21352.31
|IDBI Bank
|84.73
|0.77
|0.92
|98.7
|52.64
|91105.1
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.1, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹133.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 3.37% and is currently trading at ₹138.20. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have gained 88.90%, reaching ₹138.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.75%
|3 Months
|-3.92%
|6 Months
|19.33%
|YTD
|12.22%
|1 Year
|88.9%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.5
|Support 1
|131.95
|Resistance 2
|139.5
|Support 2
|130.4
|Resistance 3
|141.05
|Support 3
|127.4
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18133 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1168 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹136.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.85 & ₹133.45 yesterday to end at ₹136.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
