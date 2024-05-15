Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 138.9, up 3.89% from yesterday's 133.7

51 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 3.89 %. The stock closed at 133.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Union Bank of India opened at 138.85, reached a high of 138.85, and a low of 133.45 before closing at 136.4. The market capitalization was 102061.31 crore. The 52-week high was 163.15 and the 52-week low was 68. The BSE volume for the day was 1168750 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 8.45% MF holding & 6.75% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.79% in december to 8.45% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.00% in december to 6.75% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reported a ROE of 15.64% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.49% and 17.10%, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank of India has shown an EPS growth of 62.42% and a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has reported a revenue of 1003756.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter ahead.

15 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 22.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 3.89% to reach 138.9, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank is experiencing a decline, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are all showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is mixed, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex seeing slight decreases of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank62.00.170.2783.823.57117194.96
Indusind Bank1418.85-2.05-0.141694.351196.25110431.93
Union Bank Of India138.95.23.89163.1568.0106030.84
CANARA BANK ORD119.05.755.08126.5358.2621588.15
IDBI Bank84.20.240.2998.752.6490535.23
15 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: On the current day, the stock price of Union Bank Of India reached a low of 134.95 and a high of 140.55.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹138.9, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at 138.9 - a 3.89% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 141.23 , 143.82 , 147.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 135.43 , 132.22 , 129.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 14.65% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 3 PM is 14.65% higher than yesterday, with the price at 138.9, up by 3.89%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.75, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.29
10 Days147.22
20 Days147.44
50 Days149.13
100 Days140.56
300 Days119.87
15 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 27.12% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 2 PM is 27.12% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 138.65, reflecting a 3.7% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:42 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India's stock reached a high of 139.45 and a low of 138.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 138.7, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 137.95 and 137.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.23Support 1138.18
Resistance 2139.87Support 2137.77
Resistance 3140.28Support 3137.13
15 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 22.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.85, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 33.72% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: By 1 PM, the volume traded at Union Bank Of India was 33.72% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 138.75, reflecting a 3.78% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume might suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India reached a high of 140.4 and a low of 138.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 138.95 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 137.95 and 137.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.3Support 1138.7
Resistance 2141.15Support 2137.95
Resistance 3141.9Support 3137.1
15 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India stock's low price for the day was 134.95, while the high price reached 140.55.

15 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 33.47% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank of India until 12 PM has increased by 33.47% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at 139.85, reflecting a 4.6% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Union Bank Of India reached a peak of 140.05 and a trough of 138.5 during the last trading hour. In the same hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 139.77 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.5Support 1138.95
Resistance 2141.05Support 2137.95
Resistance 3142.05Support 3137.4
15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days141.29
10 Days147.22
20 Days147.44
50 Days149.13
100 Days140.56
300 Days119.87
15 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.05, up 4% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.75% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 11 AM is 32.75% greater than yesterday, with the price at 139, reflecting a 3.96% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 139.68 and 138.03 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 138.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 139.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.77Support 1138.47
Resistance 2140.53Support 2137.93
Resistance 3141.07Support 3137.17
15 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹138.95, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Union Bank Of India increased by 4.45% to reach 139.65, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank is declining, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing marginal changes of 0.09% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank62.851.021.6583.823.57118801.66
Indusind Bank1417.95-2.95-0.211694.351196.25110361.88
Union Bank Of India139.655.954.45163.1568.0106603.36
CANARA BANK ORD118.45.154.55126.5358.2621479.3
IDBI Bank84.630.670.898.752.6490997.58
15 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 21.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.07% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 10 AM is 49.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 139.7, reflecting a 4.49% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 139.7 & a low of 138.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.68Support 1138.03
Resistance 2140.52Support 2137.22
Resistance 3141.33Support 3136.38
15 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Union Bank Of India has increased by 4.04% to reach 139.1, aligning with the positive performance of its peer banks including Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.24% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank62.861.031.6783.823.57118820.56
Indusind Bank1422.11.20.081694.351196.25110684.88
Union Bank Of India139.15.44.04163.1568.0106183.52
CANARA BANK ORD117.74.453.93126.5358.2621352.31
IDBI Bank84.730.770.9298.752.6491105.1
15 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.1, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹133.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 136.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 139.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 139.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 3.37% and is currently trading at 138.20. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have gained 88.90%, reaching 138.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.75%
3 Months-3.92%
6 Months19.33%
YTD12.22%
1 Year88.9%
15 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.5Support 1131.95
Resistance 2139.5Support 2130.4
Resistance 3141.05Support 3127.4
15 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 27.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18133 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1168 k.

15 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹136.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 138.85 & 133.45 yesterday to end at 136.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.