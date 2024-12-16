Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹128.2 and closed at ₹128.95, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹128.8 and a low of ₹123.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹98,381.91 crore, the bank's share price remains below its 52-week high of ₹172.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹106.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 819,165 shares traded.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.5
|Support 1
|124.34
|Resistance 2
|131.83
|Support 2
|121.51
|Resistance 3
|134.66
|Support 3
|119.18
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 17.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 819 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.8 & ₹123.8 yesterday to end at ₹127.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.