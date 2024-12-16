Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 128.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 128.2 and closed at 128.95, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 128.8 and a low of 123.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 98,381.91 crore, the bank's share price remains below its 52-week high of 172.45 and above its 52-week low of 106.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 819,165 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.5Support 1124.34
Resistance 2131.83Support 2121.51
Resistance 3134.66Support 3119.18
16 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 17.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12384 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 819 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹128.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.8 & 123.8 yesterday to end at 127.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

