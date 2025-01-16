Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 104.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.05 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 105.15 and closed at 104.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 107 and a low of 104.1 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 80,984.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a trading volume of 515,647 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:21:05 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 2.69%, currently trading at 108.90. However, over the past year, the value of Union Bank of India shares has declined by 21.96%, also standing at 108.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.53%
3 Months0.66%
6 Months-24.03%
YTD-11.86%
1 Year-21.96%
16 Jan 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.22Support 1104.47
Resistance 2108.48Support 2102.98
Resistance 3109.97Support 3101.72
16 Jan 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 40.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0002
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15036 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:05:18 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹104.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 107 & 104.1 yesterday to end at 106.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

