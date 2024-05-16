Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹140.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹138.9

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹135.1 and closed at ₹133.7. The stock saw a high of ₹140.55 and a low of ₹134.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹106030.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹163.15 and the 52-week low was ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 1910726 shares traded.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 8.45% MF holding & 6.75% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.79% in december to 8.45% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.00% in december to 6.75% in march quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reported a ROE of 15.64% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.49% and 17.10% respectively.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India has shown an EPS growth of 62.42% and a revenue growth of 13.14% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company's revenue was 1003756.00 cr, a 0.00% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 1.3% to reach ₹140.7, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are declining, whereas Yes Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1409.3
|-8.0
|-0.56
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109688.63
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.7
|-5.3
|-4.45
|126.53
|58.26
|20626.66
|Union Bank Of India
|140.7
|1.8
|1.3
|163.15
|68.0
|107404.89
|IDBI Bank
|83.38
|-0.82
|-0.97
|98.7
|52.64
|89653.53
|Yes Bank
|22.67
|0.08
|0.35
|32.81
|14.1
|65216.79
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The Union Bank Of India stock reached a low of ₹138.8 and a high of ₹143.35 on the current day.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -19.51% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Union Bank Of India traded until 3 PM is 19.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹140.85, reflecting a 1.4% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹140.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹138.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at ₹140.85 - a 1.4% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 143.22 , 145.53 , 147.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.72 , 136.53 , 134.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.45, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹138.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹141.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹143.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹143.82 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -27.75% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Until 2 PM today, the volume traded for Union Bank of India was 27.75% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹139.65, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 140.72 and 139.17 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 139.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 140.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.05
|Support 1
|139.0
|Resistance 2
|140.55
|Support 2
|138.45
|Resistance 3
|141.1
|Support 3
|137.95
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.45, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹138.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹139.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹135.43 and ₹141.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹135.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.37% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Union Bank of India traded until 1 PM is 30.37% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently at ₹139.25, showing a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 141.53 and 139.53 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 139.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.72
|Support 1
|139.17
|Resistance 2
|141.63
|Support 2
|138.53
|Resistance 3
|142.27
|Support 3
|137.62
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.97% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 12 AM is 24.97% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.55, a decrease of 1.19%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 141.7 and 139.95 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 139.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.53
|Support 1
|139.53
|Resistance 2
|142.42
|Support 2
|138.42
|Resistance 3
|143.53
|Support 3
|137.53
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹138.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹141 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹135.43 and ₹141.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹135.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -29.59% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank of India until 11 AM is 29.59% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.35, a decrease of 1.04%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume could indicate a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Union Bank Of India reached a peak of 142.15 and a trough of 140.4 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 140.85, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 139.55 and 138.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.7
|Support 1
|139.95
|Resistance 2
|142.8
|Support 2
|139.3
|Resistance 3
|143.45
|Support 3
|138.2
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140.4, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹138.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹140.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹135.43 and ₹141.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹135.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 1.8% to reach ₹141.4, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank and CANARA BANK ORD are declining, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1404.1
|-13.2
|-0.93
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109283.9
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.0
|-5.0
|-4.2
|126.53
|58.26
|20681.08
|Union Bank Of India
|141.4
|2.5
|1.8
|163.15
|68.0
|107939.25
|IDBI Bank
|84.4
|0.2
|0.24
|98.7
|52.64
|90750.27
|Yes Bank
|22.64
|0.05
|0.22
|32.81
|14.1
|65130.49
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.67% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of trade for Union Bank of India until 10 AM is 29.67% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹141.65, a decrease of 1.98%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 143.35 & a low of 140.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.4
|Support 1
|140.85
|Resistance 2
|144.65
|Support 2
|139.55
|Resistance 3
|145.95
|Support 3
|138.3
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank of India's stock price rose by 3.02% to reach ₹143.1, outperforming its peers. Indusind Bank and CANARA BANK ORD saw a decline, while IDBI Bank and Yes Bank experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.31% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1411.0
|-6.3
|-0.44
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109820.94
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.0
|-3.0
|-2.52
|126.53
|58.26
|21043.91
|Union Bank Of India
|143.1
|4.2
|3.02
|163.15
|68.0
|109236.96
|IDBI Bank
|84.77
|0.57
|0.68
|98.7
|52.64
|91148.11
|Yes Bank
|22.83
|0.24
|1.06
|32.81
|14.1
|65677.07
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.45, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹138.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹141.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹143.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹143.82 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹139.10. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have seen a significant gain of 94.06%, reaching ₹139.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.57%
|3 Months
|-1.67%
|6 Months
|23.4%
|YTD
|16.67%
|1 Year
|94.06%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.23
|Support 1
|135.43
|Resistance 2
|143.82
|Support 2
|132.22
|Resistance 3
|147.03
|Support 3
|129.63
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18444 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1910 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹133.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.55 & ₹134.95 yesterday to end at ₹133.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
