Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹109.15. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 16.69%, also settling at ₹109.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.81%, reaching 23,311.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.73%
|3 Months
|3.64%
|6 Months
|-21.37%
|YTD
|-8.67%
|1 Year
|-16.69%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|111.63
|Support 1
|107.8
|Resistance 2
|113.43
|Support 2
|105.77
|Resistance 3
|115.46
|Support 3
|103.97
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 35.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 335 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.35 & ₹107.7 yesterday to end at ₹109.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend