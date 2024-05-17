Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 139.15, down -1.1% from yesterday's 140.7

49 min read . 08:07 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 140.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at 139.95 and closed at 138.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.35, while the low was 138.8. The market capitalization stood at 107404.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.15 and the 52-week low is 68. The BSE volume for the day was 737,587 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 8.45% MF holding & 6.75% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.79% in december to 8.45% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.00% in december to 6.75% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reported a ROE of 15.64% in the last fiscal year. The return on investment value for the same period was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 16.49% and 17.10% for the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank of India has shown an EPS growth of 62.42% and a revenue growth of 13.14% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 1003756.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 22.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Union Bank Of India is down by 1.1% at 139.15, while its counterparts like Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1415.96.250.441694.351196.25110202.32
CANARA BANK ORD113.80.10.09126.5358.2620644.8
Union Bank Of India139.15-1.55-1.1163.1568.0106221.68
IDBI Bank84.360.981.1898.752.6490707.26
Indian Bank541.61.850.34573.45267.2572951.35
17 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 139 and a high price of 141.2 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -26.97% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 3 PM is 26.97% lower compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 139.15, showing a decrease of 1.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹139.15, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at 139.15 - a 1.1% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 140.57 , 141.93 , 142.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.42 , 137.63 , 136.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.2, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 139.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.72 and 143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.63
10 Days143.38
20 Days145.75
50 Days148.74
100 Days140.84
300 Days120.38
17 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -28.76% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Union Bank of India traded by 2 PM is 28.76% lower than yesterday, with the price at 139.2, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 140.48 and 138.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 138.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 140.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.7Support 1138.9
Resistance 2140.15Support 2138.55
Resistance 3140.5Support 3138.1
17 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 21.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.7, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at 139.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.72 and 143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.27% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Union Bank of India traded until 1 PM is 33.27% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 139.2, a decrease of 1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 140.28 and 138.98 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by purchasing near the hourly support of 138.98 and selling near the hourly resistance of 140.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.48Support 1138.93
Resistance 2141.32Support 2138.22
Resistance 3142.03Support 3137.38
17 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India stock's today reached a low of 139.25 and a high of 141.20.

17 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.32% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India up to 12 AM is 48.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 140, showing a decrease of 0.5%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 141.0 and 140.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 140.4 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.28Support 1138.98
Resistance 2141.07Support 2138.47
Resistance 3141.58Support 3137.68
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.63
10 Days143.38
20 Days145.75
50 Days148.74
100 Days140.84
300 Days120.38
17 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.55, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at 139.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.72 and 143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -49.33% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Union Bank Of India until 11 AM is down by 49.33% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 140.2, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 141.0 and 139.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 139.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.0Support 1140.4
Resistance 2141.3Support 2140.1
Resistance 3141.6Support 3139.8
17 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹140.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at 140.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.72 and 143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price has increased by 0.11% to reach 140.85, following the upward trend of its peers including Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.36% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1410.81.150.081694.351196.25109805.38
CANARA BANK ORD114.71.00.88126.5358.2620808.07
Union Bank Of India140.850.150.11163.1568.0107519.4
IDBI Bank84.30.921.198.752.6490642.75
Indian Bank542.42.650.49573.45267.2573059.11
17 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 20.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.29% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Union Bank of India traded until 10 AM is 51.29% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 140.75, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 140.8 & a low of 139.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.0Support 1139.7
Resistance 2141.55Support 2138.95
Resistance 3142.3Support 3138.4
17 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price dropped by 0.21% to reach 140.4, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Indusind Bank and Indian Bank are declining, whereas CANARA BANK ORD and IDBI Bank are showing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.2% and up by 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1400.05-9.6-0.681694.351196.25108968.68
CANARA BANK ORD114.91.21.06126.5358.2620844.36
Union Bank Of India140.4-0.3-0.21163.1568.0107175.88
IDBI Bank83.780.40.4898.752.6490083.63
Indian Bank536.1-3.65-0.68573.45267.2572210.53
17 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹139.6, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 139.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.72 and 143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at 140.10. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have increased by 98.45% to 140.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.99%
3 Months-5.58%
6 Months27.56%
YTD18.14%
1 Year98.45%
17 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.22Support 1138.72
Resistance 2145.53Support 2136.53
Resistance 3147.72Support 3134.22
17 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 20.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18696 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.

17 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹138.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.35 & 138.8 yesterday to end at 138.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.