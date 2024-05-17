Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 139.15, down -1.1% from yesterday's 140.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹139.95 and closed at ₹138.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.35, while the low was ₹138.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹107404.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.15 and the 52-week low is ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 737,587 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 8.45% MF holding & 6.75% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.79% in december to 8.45% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.00% in december to 6.75% in march quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reported a ROE of 15.64% in the last fiscal year. The return on investment value for the same period was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 16.49% and 17.10% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank of India has shown an EPS growth of 62.42% and a revenue growth of 13.14% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 1003756.00 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 22.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Union Bank Of India is down by 1.1% at ₹139.15, while its counterparts like Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1415.9
|6.25
|0.44
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110202.32
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.8
|0.1
|0.09
|126.53
|58.26
|20644.8
|Union Bank Of India
|139.15
|-1.55
|-1.1
|163.15
|68.0
|106221.68
|IDBI Bank
|84.36
|0.98
|1.18
|98.7
|52.64
|90707.26
|Indian Bank
|541.6
|1.85
|0.34
|573.45
|267.25
|72951.35
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹139 and a high price of ₹141.2 on the current trading day.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 3 PM is 26.97% lower compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹139.15, showing a decrease of 1.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at ₹139.15 - a 1.1% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 140.57 , 141.93 , 142.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 138.42 , 137.63 , 136.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹139.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.72 and ₹143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.63
|10 Days
|143.38
|20 Days
|145.75
|50 Days
|148.74
|100 Days
|140.84
|300 Days
|120.38
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Union Bank of India traded by 2 PM is 28.76% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹139.2, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 140.48 and 138.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 138.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 140.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.7
|Support 1
|138.9
|Resistance 2
|140.15
|Support 2
|138.55
|Resistance 3
|140.5
|Support 3
|138.1
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 21.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹139.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.72 and ₹143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Union Bank of India traded until 1 PM is 33.27% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹139.2, a decrease of 1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 140.28 and 138.98 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by purchasing near the hourly support of 138.98 and selling near the hourly resistance of 140.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.48
|Support 1
|138.93
|Resistance 2
|141.32
|Support 2
|138.22
|Resistance 3
|142.03
|Support 3
|137.38
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India stock's today reached a low of ₹139.25 and a high of ₹141.20.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India up to 12 AM is 48.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹140, showing a decrease of 0.5%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 141.0 and 140.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 140.4 and selling near the hourly resistance of 141.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.28
|Support 1
|138.98
|Resistance 2
|141.07
|Support 2
|138.47
|Resistance 3
|141.58
|Support 3
|137.68
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.63
|10 Days
|143.38
|20 Days
|145.75
|50 Days
|148.74
|100 Days
|140.84
|300 Days
|120.38
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹139.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.72 and ₹143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Union Bank Of India until 11 AM is down by 49.33% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.2, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 141.0 and 139.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 139.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.0
|Support 1
|140.4
|Resistance 2
|141.3
|Support 2
|140.1
|Resistance 3
|141.6
|Support 3
|139.8
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹140.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.72 and ₹143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price has increased by 0.11% to reach ₹140.85, following the upward trend of its peers including Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.36% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1410.8
|1.15
|0.08
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109805.38
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.7
|1.0
|0.88
|126.53
|58.26
|20808.07
|Union Bank Of India
|140.85
|0.15
|0.11
|163.15
|68.0
|107519.4
|IDBI Bank
|84.3
|0.92
|1.1
|98.7
|52.64
|90642.75
|Indian Bank
|542.4
|2.65
|0.49
|573.45
|267.25
|73059.11
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 20.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Union Bank of India traded until 10 AM is 51.29% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹140.75, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could suggest further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 140.8 & a low of 139.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.0
|Support 1
|139.7
|Resistance 2
|141.55
|Support 2
|138.95
|Resistance 3
|142.3
|Support 3
|138.4
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price dropped by 0.21% to reach ₹140.4, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Indusind Bank and Indian Bank are declining, whereas CANARA BANK ORD and IDBI Bank are showing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.2% and up by 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1400.05
|-9.6
|-0.68
|1694.35
|1196.25
|108968.68
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.9
|1.2
|1.06
|126.53
|58.26
|20844.36
|Union Bank Of India
|140.4
|-0.3
|-0.21
|163.15
|68.0
|107175.88
|IDBI Bank
|83.78
|0.4
|0.48
|98.7
|52.64
|90083.63
|Indian Bank
|536.1
|-3.65
|-0.68
|573.45
|267.25
|72210.53
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹139.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.72 and ₹143.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at ₹140.10. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have increased by 98.45% to ₹140.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|3 Months
|-5.58%
|6 Months
|27.56%
|YTD
|18.14%
|1 Year
|98.45%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.22
|Support 1
|138.72
|Resistance 2
|145.53
|Support 2
|136.53
|Resistance 3
|147.72
|Support 3
|134.22
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 20.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.35 & ₹138.8 yesterday to end at ₹138.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!