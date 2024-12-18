Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹128.25 and closed at ₹128.85, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹129.20 and a low of ₹124.65 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹95,481.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55, with a trading volume of 149,369 shares on the BSE.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock recorded a low of ₹123.25 and reached a high of ₹125.40 today. This price movement indicates a range of ₹2.15 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's trading activity.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.14% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 58.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹123.4, reflecting a decline of 1.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India recorded a high of 124.8 and a low of 123.7 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 124.33 and 123.77, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess whether there could be potential for a reversal if the stock is perceived as oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.5
|Support 1
|123.4
|Resistance 2
|125.2
|Support 2
|123.0
|Resistance 3
|125.6
|Support 3
|122.3
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|128.81
|10 Days
|127.48
|20 Days
|122.85
|50 Days
|118.09
|100 Days
|121.74
|300 Days
|134.26
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.9, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹125
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹123.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.8 and ₹127.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -64.79% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Union Bank Of India has seen a trading volume that is 64.79% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹124.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 124.85 and 123.35 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 123.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 124.85. Please note that the information is based on data available until October 2023.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹125, up 0% from yesterday's ₹125
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹125 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.8 and ₹127.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank of India’s share price has increased by 0.08%, reaching ₹125.1. In contrast, its competitors, including Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, and IDBI Bank, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|105.05
|-0.95
|-0.9
|142.9
|84.79
|115670.72
|Indian Overseas Bank
|54.35
|-0.8
|-1.45
|83.8
|40.71
|102734.61
|Union Bank Of India
|125.1
|0.1
|0.08
|172.45
|106.55
|95496.46
|CANARA BANK
|104.2
|-0.95
|-0.9
|129.35
|82.66
|18903.24
|IDBI Bank
|79.28
|-0.16
|-0.2
|107.98
|63.35
|85245.04
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 19.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.01% lower than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 66.01% lower than the previous day, with shares priced at ₹124.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.2%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in value.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 125.35 & a low of 123.85 in the previous trading hour.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.08% today, currently trading at ₹124.9, mirroring the performance of its peers. Other banks, including Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted by -0.09% and -0.07%, respectively.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹125.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹125
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹125.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.8 and ₹127.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹124.60. Over the past year, the bank's shares have increased by 1.61%, also reaching ₹124.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data only goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.4%
|3 Months
|3.76%
|6 Months
|-14.94%
|YTD
|5.02%
|1 Year
|1.61%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.92
|Support 1
|123.8
|Resistance 2
|130.65
|Support 2
|122.41
|Resistance 3
|132.04
|Support 3
|119.68
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 19.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12507 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹128.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.2 & ₹124.65 yesterday to end at ₹125. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.