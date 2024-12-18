Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 125 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 128.25 and closed at 128.85, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 129.20 and a low of 124.65 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 95,481.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55, with a trading volume of 149,369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02:35 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock recorded a low of 123.25 and reached a high of 125.40 today. This price movement indicates a range of 2.15 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's trading activity.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47:44 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.14% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 58.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 123.4, reflecting a decline of 1.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:41:33 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India recorded a high of 124.8 and a low of 123.7 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 124.33 and 123.77, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess whether there could be potential for a reversal if the stock is perceived as oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.5Support 1123.4
Resistance 2125.2Support 2123.0
Resistance 3125.6Support 3122.3
18 Dec 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days128.81
10 Days127.48
20 Days122.85
50 Days118.09
100 Days121.74
300 Days134.26
18 Dec 2024, 12:20:32 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:18:31 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.9, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹125

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 123.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.8 and 127.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:55 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -64.79% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Union Bank Of India has seen a trading volume that is 64.79% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 124.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:16 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 124.85 and 123.35 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 123.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 124.85. Please note that the information is based on data available until October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.28Support 1124.33
Resistance 2125.67Support 2123.77
Resistance 3126.23Support 3123.38
18 Dec 2024, 11:20:20 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹125, up 0% from yesterday's ₹125

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 125 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.8 and 127.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:15:29 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank of India’s share price has increased by 0.08%, reaching 125.1. In contrast, its competitors, including Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, and IDBI Bank, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank105.05-0.95-0.9142.984.79115670.72
Indian Overseas Bank54.35-0.8-1.4583.840.71102734.61
Union Bank Of India125.10.10.08172.45106.5595496.46
CANARA BANK104.2-0.95-0.9129.3582.6618903.24
IDBI Bank79.28-0.16-0.2107.9863.3585245.04
18 Dec 2024, 11:04:25 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 19.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:50:18 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.01% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 66.01% lower than the previous day, with shares priced at 124.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.2%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in value.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35:11 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 125.35 & a low of 123.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.85Support 1123.35
Resistance 2125.85Support 2122.85
Resistance 3126.35Support 3121.85
18 Dec 2024, 10:12:10 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52:07 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.08% today, currently trading at 124.9, mirroring the performance of its peers. Other banks, including Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted by -0.09% and -0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank105.05-0.95-0.9142.984.79115670.72
Indian Overseas Bank54.62-0.53-0.9683.840.71103244.98
Union Bank Of India124.9-0.1-0.08172.45106.5595343.79
CANARA BANK104.5-0.65-0.62129.3582.6618957.66
IDBI Bank79.22-0.22-0.28107.9863.3585180.53
18 Dec 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹125.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹125

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 125.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.8 and 127.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:18:39 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at 124.60. Over the past year, the bank's shares have increased by 1.61%, also reaching 124.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data only goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.4%
3 Months3.76%
6 Months-14.94%
YTD5.02%
1 Year1.61%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.92Support 1123.8
Resistance 2130.65Support 2122.41
Resistance 3132.04Support 3119.68
18 Dec 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 19.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:18:10 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12507 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02:31 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹128.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 129.2 & 124.65 yesterday to end at 125. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

