LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 109.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.10 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 109.95 and closed slightly lower at 109.40. The stock reached a high of 109.95 and a low of 106.60 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 83,320.81 crore, with a trading volume of 283,669 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19:06 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.55%, currently trading at 108.35. Over the past year, the bank's shares have experienced a decline of 24.66%, also settling at 108.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.08%
3 Months-3.69%
6 Months-9.3%
YTD-9.44%
1 Year-24.66%
18 Feb 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1110.25Support 1107.11
Resistance 2111.58Support 2105.3
Resistance 3113.39Support 3103.97
18 Feb 2025, 08:31:40 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 146.0, 33.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13408 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00:35 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹109.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 109.95 & 106.60 yesterday to end at 109.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

