Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹117.70, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹114.95 and closed at ₹113.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹114.95 and a low of ₹112.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹85,878.07 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 121,902 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Shareholding information
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 3.67% MF holding & 6.46% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.97% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.89% in to 6.46% in quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Union Bank Of India has delivered a EPS growth of 62.43% & a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1070582.00 cr which is 6.66% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 22.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹179.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Union Bank of India has risen by 4.62%, reaching ₹117.70, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|209.45
|3.8
|1.85
|298.45
|190.7
|108314.18
|Punjab National Bank
|88.95
|1.49
|1.7
|142.9
|85.5
|102229.73
|Union Bank Of India
|117.7
|5.2
|4.62
|172.45
|100.75
|89847.54
|Indian Overseas Bank
|42.45
|1.33
|3.23
|75.45
|40.6
|80240.74
|Idbi Bank
|72.93
|0.67
|0.93
|107.98
|65.89
|78417.27
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹113.30 and a high of ₹118.40. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹5.10, showcasing the stock's volatility within the session.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹117.70, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹112.50
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at ₹117.70 - a 4.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.1 , 121.8 , 125.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 115.0 , 111.6 , 109.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 79.60% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 79.60% greater than that of the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹117.70, reflecting an increase of 4.62%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates:
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹117.75, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹112.50
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹117.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹116.85. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|114.79
|10 Days
|114.09
|20 Days
|113.90
|50 Days
|112.54
|100 Days
|116.10
|300 Days
|124.03
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 57.11% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 57.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹116.55, reflecting a rise of 3.60%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price trends is crucial for understanding market movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further drops in value.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 116.3 and 115.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 115.55 and selling near hourly resistance 116.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.52
|Support 1
|115.97
|Resistance 2
|116.78
|Support 2
|115.68
|Resistance 3
|117.07
|Support 3
|115.42
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹116.25, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹112.50
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹114.2 & second resistance of ₹115.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹116.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹116.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 54.89% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 54.89% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹116.20, reflecting a rise of 3.29%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 116.33 and 115.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 115.23 and selling near hourly resistance 116.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.3
|Support 1
|115.55
|Resistance 2
|116.6
|Support 2
|115.1
|Resistance 3
|117.05
|Support 3
|114.8
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: On the current trading day, Union Bank of India stock recorded a low of ₹113.30 and reached a high of ₹116.20. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹2.90 throughout the day, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.60% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has surged by 54.60% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹115.60, reflecting an increase of 2.76%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 116.2 & a low of 115.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 115.45 and 115.65, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.33
|Support 1
|115.23
|Resistance 2
|116.82
|Support 2
|114.62
|Resistance 3
|117.43
|Support 3
|114.13
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|114.79
|10 Days
|114.09
|20 Days
|113.90
|50 Days
|112.54
|100 Days
|116.10
|300 Days
|124.03
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹115.95, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹112.50
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹114.2 & second resistance of ₹115.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹116.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹116.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 36.47% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 36.47% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹115.50, reflecting an increase of 2.67%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 115.78 and 113.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.83 and selling near hourly resistance 115.78 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.45
|Support 1
|114.95
|Resistance 2
|115.65
|Support 2
|114.65
|Resistance 3
|115.95
|Support 3
|114.45
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹115.25, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹112.50
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹114.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹115.9. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹115.9 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 60.85% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank Of India has seen a trading volume that is 60.85% greater than the previous day, with the share price at ₹115.35, reflecting an increase of 2.53%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is a decline in price alongside high volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 115.5 & a low of 113.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.78
|Support 1
|113.83
|Resistance 2
|116.62
|Support 2
|112.72
|Resistance 3
|117.73
|Support 3
|111.88
Union Bank Of India Live Updates:
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹114.20, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹112.50
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹114.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.55 and ₹114.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank Of India has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at ₹113.45. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 23.96%, also settling at ₹113.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|-3.77%
|6 Months
|-8.66%
|YTD
|-6.5%
|1 Year
|-23.96%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.2
|Support 1
|111.55
|Resistance 2
|115.9
|Support 2
|110.6
|Resistance 3
|116.85
|Support 3
|108.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9285 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹113.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.95 & ₹112.30 yesterday to end at ₹112.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend