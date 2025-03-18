Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 117.70, up 4.62% from yesterday's 112.50

12 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 4.62 %. The stock closed at 112.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.70 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 114.95 and closed at 113.55, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 114.95 and a low of 112.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 85,878.07 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 121,902 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 3.67% MF holding & 6.46% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.97% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.89% in to 6.46% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Union Bank Of India has delivered a EPS growth of 62.43% & a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1070582.00 cr which is 6.66% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 22.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8898
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Union Bank of India has risen by 4.62%, reaching 117.70, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda209.453.81.85298.45190.7108314.18
Punjab National Bank88.951.491.7142.985.5102229.73
Union Bank Of India117.75.24.62172.45100.7589847.54
Indian Overseas Bank42.451.333.2375.4540.680240.74
Idbi Bank72.930.670.93107.9865.8978417.27
18 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 113.30 and a high of 118.40. This indicates a fluctuation of 5.10, showcasing the stock's volatility within the session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹117.70, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at 117.70 - a 4.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.1 , 121.8 , 125.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 115.0 , 111.6 , 109.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 79.60% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 79.60% greater than that of the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 117.70, reflecting an increase of 4.62%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹117.75, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 117.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 116.85. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.79
10 Days114.09
20 Days113.90
50 Days112.54
100 Days116.10
300 Days124.03
18 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 57.11% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 57.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 116.55, reflecting a rise of 3.60%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price trends is crucial for understanding market movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further drops in value.

18 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 116.3 and 115.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 115.55 and selling near hourly resistance 116.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.52Support 1115.97
Resistance 2116.78Support 2115.68
Resistance 3117.07Support 3115.42
18 Mar 2025, 02:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹116.25, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 114.2 & second resistance of 115.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 116.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 116.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 54.89% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 54.89% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 116.20, reflecting a rise of 3.29%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 116.33 and 115.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 115.23 and selling near hourly resistance 116.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.3Support 1115.55
Resistance 2116.6Support 2115.1
Resistance 3117.05Support 3114.8
18 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: On the current trading day, Union Bank of India stock recorded a low of 113.30 and reached a high of 116.20. This range indicates a fluctuation of 2.90 throughout the day, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.60% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has surged by 54.60% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 115.60, reflecting an increase of 2.76%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 116.2 & a low of 115.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 115.45 and 115.65, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.33Support 1115.23
Resistance 2116.82Support 2114.62
Resistance 3117.43Support 3114.13
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.79
10 Days114.09
20 Days113.90
50 Days112.54
100 Days116.10
300 Days124.03
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:11 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹115.95, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 114.2 & second resistance of 115.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 116.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 116.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 36.47% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 36.47% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 115.50, reflecting an increase of 2.67%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 115.78 and 113.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.83 and selling near hourly resistance 115.78 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.45Support 1114.95
Resistance 2115.65Support 2114.65
Resistance 3115.95Support 3114.45
18 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹115.25, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 114.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 115.9. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 115.9 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank of India’s share price has increased by 2.44% today, reaching 115.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and IDBI Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.12% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda207.952.31.12298.45190.7107538.48
Punjab National Bank88.621.161.33142.985.5101850.46
Union Bank Of India115.252.752.44172.45100.7587977.31
Indian Overseas Bank42.141.022.4875.4540.679654.76
Idbi Bank72.60.340.47107.9865.8978062.44
18 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 60.85% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank Of India has seen a trading volume that is 60.85% greater than the previous day, with the share price at 115.35, reflecting an increase of 2.53%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price increase accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is a decline in price alongside high volume, it may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 115.5 & a low of 113.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.78Support 1113.83
Resistance 2116.62Support 2112.72
Resistance 3117.73Support 3111.88
18 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.96% today, reaching 114.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.80% and 0.73%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda206.651.00.49298.45190.7106866.2
Punjab National Bank88.320.860.98142.985.5101505.67
Union Bank Of India114.72.21.96172.45100.7587557.46
Indian Overseas Bank42.010.892.1675.4540.679409.03
Idbi Bank72.760.50.69107.9865.8978234.47
18 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹114.20, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹112.50

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 114.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.55 and 114.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank Of India has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at 113.45. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 23.96%, also settling at 113.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.45%
3 Months-3.77%
6 Months-8.66%
YTD-6.5%
1 Year-23.96%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.2Support 1111.55
Resistance 2115.9Support 2110.6
Resistance 3116.85Support 3108.9
18 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9285 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹113.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.95 & 112.30 yesterday to end at 112.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.