Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Faces Decline in Today's Trading

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at ₹125, with a high of ₹125.4 and a low of ₹122.45. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹93,794.11 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 147,185 shares for the day.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹120.3, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹122.8
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has broken the first support of ₹122.03 & second support of ₹121.16 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹119.49. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹119.49 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at ₹120.60. Over the past year, however, the shares have appreciated by 0.51%, also reaching ₹120.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant increase of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.89%
|3 Months
|3.35%
|6 Months
|-16.56%
|YTD
|3.17%
|1 Year
|0.51%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.57
|Support 1
|122.03
|Resistance 2
|126.24
|Support 2
|121.16
|Resistance 3
|127.11
|Support 3
|119.49
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 21.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12670 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹125 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.4 & ₹122.45 yesterday to end at ₹122.8. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend