Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Faces Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 122.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.3 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at 125, with a high of 125.4 and a low of 122.45. The bank's market capitalization stands at 93,794.11 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 147,185 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹120.3, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹122.8

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has broken the first support of 122.03 & second support of 121.16 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 119.49. If the stock price breaks the final support of 119.49 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at 120.60. Over the past year, however, the shares have appreciated by 0.51%, also reaching 120.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant increase of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.89%
3 Months3.35%
6 Months-16.56%
YTD3.17%
1 Year0.51%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.57Support 1122.03
Resistance 2126.24Support 2121.16
Resistance 3127.11Support 3119.49
19 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 21.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12670 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹125 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 125.4 & 122.45 yesterday to end at 122.8. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.