Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹119.65, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹117.70

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 117.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.65 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.