Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹119.65, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹113.95 and closed at ₹112.50, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹118.40 and a low of ₹113.30 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,847.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75, with a trading volume of 273,222 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Shareholding information
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 3.67% MF holding & 6.46% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.97% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.89% in to 6.46% in quarter.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Union Bank Of India has delivered a EPS growth of 62.43% & a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1070582.00 cr which is 6.66% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.66% today, reaching ₹119.65, in line with its competitors. Other banks like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|213.75
|4.3
|2.05
|298.45
|190.7
|110537.87
|Punjab National Bank
|91.0
|2.05
|2.3
|142.9
|85.5
|104585.78
|Union Bank Of India
|119.65
|1.95
|1.66
|172.45
|100.75
|91336.1
|Idbi Bank
|74.82
|1.89
|2.59
|107.98
|65.89
|80449.47
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.8
|1.35
|3.18
|75.45
|40.6
|82792.56
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Union Bank of India stock recorded a low of ₹117.65 and reached a high of ₹120.05. This reflects a price movement within a range of ₹2.40, indicating some volatility in the stock's performance today.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹119.65, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹117.70
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at ₹119.65 - a 1.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.55 , 121.5 , 122.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 118.15 , 116.7 , 115.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 7.61% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Union Bank of India has seen a trading volume that is 7.61% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹119.65, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates:
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.75, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹117.70
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.0 and ₹120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|114.79
|10 Days
|114.09
|20 Days
|113.90
|50 Days
|112.54
|100 Days
|116.10
|300 Days
|124.03
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 25.31% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Union Bank Of India has experienced a trading volume that is 25.31% higher than the previous day. The stock price is currently at ₹119.60, reflecting an increase of 1.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price movement coupled with higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.9 and 119.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.15 and selling near hourly resistance 119.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.78
|Support 1
|119.23
|Resistance 2
|120.07
|Support 2
|118.97
|Resistance 3
|120.33
|Support 3
|118.68
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.30, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹117.70
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.0 and ₹120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 25.96% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Union Bank of India has seen a trading volume that is 25.96% higher than the previous day, with its price currently at ₹119.65, reflecting an increase of 1.66%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 120.17 and 119.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.17 and selling near hourly resistance 120.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.9
|Support 1
|119.15
|Resistance 2
|120.3
|Support 2
|118.8
|Resistance 3
|120.65
|Support 3
|118.4
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank of India's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹117.65 and a high of ₹120.05. This fluctuation indicates investor activity and market interest in the stock, reflecting a potential upward trend in its value for the day.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.12% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of midnight, Union Bank of India experienced a trading volume that is 25.12% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹119.50, reflecting an increase of 1.53%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.87 and 119.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.17 and selling near hourly resistance 119.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.17
|Support 1
|119.17
|Resistance 2
|120.58
|Support 2
|118.58
|Resistance 3
|121.17
|Support 3
|118.17
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|114.79
|10 Days
|114.09
|20 Days
|113.90
|50 Days
|112.54
|100 Days
|116.10
|300 Days
|124.03
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.25, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹117.70
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.0 and ₹120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 44.91% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 44.91% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹119.40, reflecting a rise of 1.44%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 120.1 and 118.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 118.95 and selling near hourly resistance 120.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.87
|Support 1
|119.17
|Resistance 2
|120.28
|Support 2
|118.88
|Resistance 3
|120.57
|Support 3
|118.47
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.50, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹117.70
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.0 and ₹120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.74% today, reaching ₹119.75, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|212.6
|3.15
|1.5
|298.45
|190.7
|109943.16
|Punjab National Bank
|90.69
|1.74
|1.96
|142.9
|85.5
|104229.5
|Union Bank Of India
|119.75
|2.05
|1.74
|172.45
|100.75
|91412.43
|Idbi Bank
|74.65
|1.72
|2.36
|107.98
|65.89
|80266.68
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.71
|1.26
|2.97
|75.45
|40.6
|82622.44
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.14% higher than yesterday
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 49.14% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹119.80, reflecting an increase of 1.78%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 120.05 & a low of 118.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.1
|Support 1
|118.95
|Resistance 2
|120.65
|Support 2
|118.35
|Resistance 3
|121.25
|Support 3
|117.8
Union Bank Of India Live Updates:
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.19% today, reaching ₹119.10, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight movements of -0.04% and 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|211.4
|1.95
|0.93
|298.45
|190.7
|109322.6
|Punjab National Bank
|90.0
|1.05
|1.18
|142.9
|85.5
|103436.49
|Union Bank Of India
|119.1
|1.4
|1.19
|172.45
|100.75
|90916.25
|Idbi Bank
|74.24
|1.31
|1.8
|107.98
|65.89
|79825.83
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.26
|0.81
|1.91
|75.45
|40.6
|81771.83
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.85, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹117.70
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.0 and ₹120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹118.15. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has decreased by 23.20%, also standing at ₹118.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|0.83%
|6 Months
|-5.18%
|YTD
|-2.22%
|1 Year
|-23.2%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.1
|Support 1
|115.0
|Resistance 2
|121.8
|Support 2
|111.6
|Resistance 3
|125.2
|Support 3
|109.9
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 22.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹179.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9272 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹112.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.40 & ₹113.30 yesterday to end at ₹117.70. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.