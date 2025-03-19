Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 119.65, up 1.66% from yesterday's 117.70

12 min read . 08:00 PM IST

12 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 117.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.65 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 113.95 and closed at 112.50, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 118.40 and a low of 113.30 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 89,847.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a trading volume of 273,222 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India has a 3.67% MF holding & 6.46% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.97% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.89% in to 6.46% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Union Bank Of India has delivered a EPS growth of 62.43% & a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1070582.00 cr which is 6.66% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 20.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.66% today, reaching 119.65, in line with its competitors. Other banks like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda213.754.32.05298.45190.7110537.87
Punjab National Bank91.02.052.3142.985.5104585.78
Union Bank Of India119.651.951.66172.45100.7591336.1
Idbi Bank74.821.892.59107.9865.8980449.47
Indian Overseas Bank43.81.353.1875.4540.682792.56
19 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Union Bank of India stock recorded a low of 117.65 and reached a high of 120.05. This reflects a price movement within a range of 2.40, indicating some volatility in the stock's performance today.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹119.65, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at 119.65 - a 1.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.55 , 121.5 , 122.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 118.15 , 116.7 , 115.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:45 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 7.61% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Union Bank of India has seen a trading volume that is 7.61% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 119.65, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.75, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.0 and 120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.79
10 Days114.09
20 Days113.90
50 Days112.54
100 Days116.10
300 Days124.03
19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 25.31% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Union Bank Of India has experienced a trading volume that is 25.31% higher than the previous day. The stock price is currently at 119.60, reflecting an increase of 1.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price movement coupled with higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:38 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.9 and 119.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.15 and selling near hourly resistance 119.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.78Support 1119.23
Resistance 2120.07Support 2118.97
Resistance 3120.33Support 3118.68
19 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.30, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.0 and 120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 25.96% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Union Bank of India has seen a trading volume that is 25.96% higher than the previous day, with its price currently at 119.65, reflecting an increase of 1.66%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 120.17 and 119.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.17 and selling near hourly resistance 120.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.9Support 1119.15
Resistance 2120.3Support 2118.8
Resistance 3120.65Support 3118.4
19 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank of India's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 117.65 and a high of 120.05. This fluctuation indicates investor activity and market interest in the stock, reflecting a potential upward trend in its value for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.12% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of midnight, Union Bank of India experienced a trading volume that is 25.12% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at 119.50, reflecting an increase of 1.53%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.87 and 119.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.17 and selling near hourly resistance 119.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.17Support 1119.17
Resistance 2120.58Support 2118.58
Resistance 3121.17Support 3118.17
19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.79
10 Days114.09
20 Days113.90
50 Days112.54
100 Days116.10
300 Days124.03
19 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.25, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.0 and 120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 44.91% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has increased by 44.91% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 119.40, reflecting a rise of 1.44%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 120.1 and 118.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 118.95 and selling near hourly resistance 120.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.87Support 1119.17
Resistance 2120.28Support 2118.88
Resistance 3120.57Support 3118.47
19 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.50, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.0 and 120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.74% today, reaching 119.75, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda212.63.151.5298.45190.7109943.16
Punjab National Bank90.691.741.96142.985.5104229.5
Union Bank Of India119.752.051.74172.45100.7591412.43
Idbi Bank74.651.722.36107.9865.8980266.68
Indian Overseas Bank43.711.262.9775.4540.682622.44
19 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.14% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 49.14% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 119.80, reflecting an increase of 1.78%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 120.05 & a low of 118.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.1Support 1118.95
Resistance 2120.65Support 2118.35
Resistance 3121.25Support 3117.8
19 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.19% today, reaching 119.10, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight movements of -0.04% and 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda211.41.950.93298.45190.7109322.6
Punjab National Bank90.01.051.18142.985.5103436.49
Union Bank Of India119.11.41.19172.45100.7590916.25
Idbi Bank74.241.311.8107.9865.8979825.83
Indian Overseas Bank43.260.811.9175.4540.681771.83
19 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.85, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹117.70

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.0 and 120.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.38%, currently trading at 118.15. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has decreased by 23.20%, also standing at 118.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months0.83%
6 Months-5.18%
YTD-2.22%
1 Year-23.2%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.1Support 1115.0
Resistance 2121.8Support 2111.6
Resistance 3125.2Support 3109.9
19 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9272 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹112.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 118.40 & 113.30 yesterday to end at 117.70. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

