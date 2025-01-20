Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at ₹109.8, maintaining a stable price throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹109.8 and a low of ₹108, with a total trading volume of 155,063 shares on the BSE. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹82,977.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75, indicating significant volatility in the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹109.05. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has declined by 18.24%, also standing at ₹109.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.9%
|3 Months
|2.69%
|6 Months
|-19.87%
|YTD
|-9.7%
|1 Year
|-18.24%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.52
|Support 1
|107.94
|Resistance 2
|110.34
|Support 2
|107.18
|Resistance 3
|111.1
|Support 3
|106.36
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.8 & ₹108 yesterday to end at ₹108.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.