Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -1 %. The stock closed at 109.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.7 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at 109.8, maintaining a stable price throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 109.8 and a low of 108, with a total trading volume of 155,063 shares on the BSE. The bank's market capitalization stands at 82,977.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, indicating significant volatility in the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 109.05. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has declined by 18.24%, also standing at 109.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.9%
3 Months2.69%
6 Months-19.87%
YTD-9.7%
1 Year-18.24%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.52Support 1107.94
Resistance 2110.34Support 2107.18
Resistance 3111.1Support 3106.36
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15722 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹109.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 109.8 & 108 yesterday to end at 108.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.