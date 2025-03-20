Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 119.15, down -0.42% from yesterday's 119.65

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 07:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 119.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 118.15 and closed at 117.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 120.05 and a low of 117.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 91,336.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a trading volume of 571,562 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Union Bank Of India has delivered a EPS growth of 62.43% & a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1070582.00 cr which is 6.66% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8898
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Union Bank of India decreased by 0.42%, trading at 119.15, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank experienced a decline, whereas Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda215.752.00.94298.45190.7111572.14
Punjab National Bank91.340.340.37142.985.5104976.54
Union Bank Of India119.15-0.5-0.42172.45100.7590954.42
Indian Overseas Bank43.01-0.79-1.875.4540.681299.27
Idbi Bank75.240.420.56107.9865.8980901.07
20 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock experienced a low of 118.30 and reached a high of 120.80 today. This range indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed today at ₹119.15, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹119.65

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at 119.15 - a 0.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.5 , 121.9 , 123.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 118.0 , 116.9 , 115.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.24% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India is down by 38.24% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 119.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential continuation of the decline.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.30, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹119.65

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.15 and 120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.74
10 Days114.10
20 Days113.88
50 Days112.36
100 Days116.11
300 Days123.88
20 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.49% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank Of India is down by 39.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 119.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in values.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.42 and 119.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.02 and selling near hourly resistance 119.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.3Support 1119.05
Resistance 2119.45Support 2118.95
Resistance 3119.55Support 3118.8
20 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 20.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8898
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹119.65

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.15 and 120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -35.49% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 35.49% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 119.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.5 and 119.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.1 and selling near hourly resistance 119.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.42Support 1119.02
Resistance 2119.68Support 2118.88
Resistance 3119.82Support 3118.62
20 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock experienced a low of 118.30 and reached a high of 120.80 today. This range indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:50 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -29.07% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 29.07% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 119.45, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.48 and 118.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 118.88 and selling near hourly resistance 119.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.5Support 1119.1
Resistance 2119.7Support 2118.9
Resistance 3119.9Support 3118.7
20 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.74
10 Days114.10
20 Days113.88
50 Days112.36
100 Days116.11
300 Days123.88
20 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹119.65

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.15 and 120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -24.19% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 24.19% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 119.25, reflecting a decline of 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 120.1 and 118.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 118.05 and selling near hourly resistance 120.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.48Support 1118.88
Resistance 2119.82Support 2118.62
Resistance 3120.08Support 3118.28
20 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹119.65

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.15 and 120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India decreased by 0.29% today, trading at 119.30, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Indian Overseas Bank is experiencing a decline, other peers like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda216.452.71.26298.45190.7111934.13
Punjab National Bank91.560.560.62142.985.5105229.39
Union Bank Of India119.3-0.35-0.29172.45100.7591068.92
Indian Overseas Bank43.3-0.5-1.1475.4540.681847.44
Idbi Bank75.210.390.52107.9865.8980868.81
20 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 20.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8898
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.88% lower than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank of India has seen a trading volume that is 24.88% lower than the previous day, with its price currently at 119, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 120.35 & a low of 118.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.1Support 1118.05
Resistance 2121.25Support 2117.15
Resistance 3122.15Support 3116.0
20 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India remained unchanged today at 119.65, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.59% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda216.22.451.15298.45190.7111804.85
Punjab National Bank91.740.740.81142.985.5105436.26
Union Bank Of India119.650.00.0172.45100.7591336.1
Indian Overseas Bank43.65-0.15-0.3475.4540.682509.03
Idbi Bank75.00.180.24107.9865.8980643.01
20 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹120.20, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹119.65

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 120.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.15 and 120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at 119.65. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has decreased by 19.76%, also standing at 119.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months3.51%
6 Months-2.69%
YTD-0.57%
1 Year-19.76%
20 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.55Support 1118.15
Resistance 2121.5Support 2116.7
Resistance 3122.95Support 3115.75
20 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 20.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8898
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9347 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹117.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120.05 & 117.65 yesterday to end at 119.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.