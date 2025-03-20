Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : Union Bank Of India closed today at 119.15, down -0.42% from yesterday's 119.65

Union Bank Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹118.15 and closed at ₹117.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹120.05 and a low of ₹117.65 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹91,336.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75, with a trading volume of 571,562 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India has delivered a EPS growth of 62.43% & a revenue growth of 13.14% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1070582.00 cr which is 6.66% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹179.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Union Bank of India decreased by 0.42%, trading at ₹119.15, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank experienced a decline, whereas Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|215.75
|2.0
|0.94
|298.45
|190.7
|111572.14
|Punjab National Bank
|91.34
|0.34
|0.37
|142.9
|85.5
|104976.54
|Union Bank Of India
|119.15
|-0.5
|-0.42
|172.45
|100.75
|90954.42
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.01
|-0.79
|-1.8
|75.45
|40.6
|81299.27
|Idbi Bank
|75.24
|0.42
|0.56
|107.98
|65.89
|80901.07
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock experienced a low of ₹118.30 and reached a high of ₹120.80 today. This range indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price closed the day at ₹119.15 - a 0.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 120.5 , 121.9 , 123.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 118.0 , 116.9 , 115.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India is down by 38.24% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹119.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential continuation of the decline.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.15 and ₹120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|113.74
|10 Days
|114.10
|20 Days
|113.88
|50 Days
|112.36
|100 Days
|116.11
|300 Days
|123.88
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Union Bank Of India is down by 39.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹119.20, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in values.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.42 and 119.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.02 and selling near hourly resistance 119.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.3
|Support 1
|119.05
|Resistance 2
|119.45
|Support 2
|118.95
|Resistance 3
|119.55
|Support 3
|118.8
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.15 and ₹120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Union Bank of India has experienced a trading volume that is 35.49% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹119.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.5 and 119.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 119.1 and selling near hourly resistance 119.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.42
|Support 1
|119.02
|Resistance 2
|119.68
|Support 2
|118.88
|Resistance 3
|119.82
|Support 3
|118.62
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank of India stock experienced a low of ₹118.30 and reached a high of ₹120.80 today. This range indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 29.07% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹119.45, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 119.48 and 118.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 118.88 and selling near hourly resistance 119.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.5
|Support 1
|119.1
|Resistance 2
|119.7
|Support 2
|118.9
|Resistance 3
|119.9
|Support 3
|118.7
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.15 and ₹120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Union Bank of India has decreased by 24.19% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹119.25, reflecting a decline of 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 120.1 and 118.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 118.05 and selling near hourly resistance 120.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.48
|Support 1
|118.88
|Resistance 2
|119.82
|Support 2
|118.62
|Resistance 3
|120.08
|Support 3
|118.28
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹119.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.15 and ₹120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India decreased by 0.29% today, trading at ₹119.30, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Indian Overseas Bank is experiencing a decline, other peers like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|216.45
|2.7
|1.26
|298.45
|190.7
|111934.13
|Punjab National Bank
|91.56
|0.56
|0.62
|142.9
|85.5
|105229.39
|Union Bank Of India
|119.3
|-0.35
|-0.29
|172.45
|100.75
|91068.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.3
|-0.5
|-1.14
|75.45
|40.6
|81847.44
|Idbi Bank
|75.21
|0.39
|0.52
|107.98
|65.89
|80868.81
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Union Bank of India has seen a trading volume that is 24.88% lower than the previous day, with its price currently at ₹119, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 120.35 & a low of 118.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.1
|Support 1
|118.05
|Resistance 2
|121.25
|Support 2
|117.15
|Resistance 3
|122.15
|Support 3
|116.0
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India remained unchanged today at ₹119.65, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Indian Overseas Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and IDBI Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.59% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|216.2
|2.45
|1.15
|298.45
|190.7
|111804.85
|Punjab National Bank
|91.74
|0.74
|0.81
|142.9
|85.5
|105436.26
|Union Bank Of India
|119.65
|0.0
|0.0
|172.45
|100.75
|91336.1
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.65
|-0.15
|-0.34
|75.45
|40.6
|82509.03
|Idbi Bank
|75.0
|0.18
|0.24
|107.98
|65.89
|80643.01
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹120.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.15 and ₹120.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 120.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at ₹119.65. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has decreased by 19.76%, also standing at ₹119.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|3.51%
|6 Months
|-2.69%
|YTD
|-0.57%
|1 Year
|-19.76%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.55
|Support 1
|118.15
|Resistance 2
|121.5
|Support 2
|116.7
|Resistance 3
|122.95
|Support 3
|115.75
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.05 & ₹117.65 yesterday to end at ₹119.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.