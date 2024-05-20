LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Trade

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 139.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.