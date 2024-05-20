Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹139.55 and closed at ₹139.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹141.7, while the low was ₹139.3. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹107748.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.15, and the 52-week low is ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 202630 shares.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price increased by 1.44% to reach ₹141.15, following the upward trend of its industry peers. Other banks like Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank also saw gains. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|64.65
|2.59
|4.17
|83.8
|23.57
|122204.1
|Indusind Bank
|1416.0
|4.25
|0.3
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110210.1
|Union Bank Of India
|141.15
|2.0
|1.44
|163.15
|68.0
|107748.41
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.5
|0.7
|0.62
|126.53
|58.26
|20771.79
|IDBI Bank
|86.25
|1.92
|2.28
|98.7
|52.64
|92739.47
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹139.15
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹140.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹141.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹141.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.44% and is currently trading at ₹141.15. Over the past year, the shares of Union Bank of India have gained 98.36%, reaching ₹141.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.01%
|3 Months
|-5.77%
|6 Months
|28.07%
|YTD
|16.83%
|1 Year
|98.36%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|140.57
|Support 1
|138.42
|Resistance 2
|141.93
|Support 2
|137.63
|Resistance 3
|142.72
|Support 3
|136.27
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18696 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹139.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.7 & ₹139.3 yesterday to end at ₹139.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
