Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 139.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 139.55 and closed at 139.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 141.7, while the low was 139.3. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 107748.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.15, and the 52-week low is 68. The BSE volume for the day was 202630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:59:56 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price increased by 1.44% to reach 141.15, following the upward trend of its industry peers. Other banks like Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank also saw gains. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank64.652.594.1783.823.57122204.1
Indusind Bank1416.04.250.31694.351196.25110210.1
Union Bank Of India141.152.01.44163.1568.0107748.41
CANARA BANK ORD114.50.70.62126.5358.2620771.79
IDBI Bank86.251.922.2898.752.6492739.47
20 May 2024, 09:36:22 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹139.15

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 140.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 141.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 141.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:20:53 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.44% and is currently trading at 141.15. Over the past year, the shares of Union Bank of India have gained 98.36%, reaching 141.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.01%
3 Months-5.77%
6 Months28.07%
YTD16.83%
1 Year98.36%
20 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.57Support 1138.42
Resistance 2141.93Support 2137.63
Resistance 3142.72Support 3136.27
20 May 2024, 08:22:30 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18696 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹139.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141.7 & 139.3 yesterday to end at 139.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

