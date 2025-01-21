Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹109.65 and closed at ₹108.70, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹112.45 and a low of ₹108.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹85,213.94 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 464,132 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.11
|Support 1
|109.37
|Resistance 2
|114.65
|Support 2
|107.17
|Resistance 3
|116.85
|Support 3
|105.63
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 33.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹112.45 & ₹108.75 yesterday to end at ₹111.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.