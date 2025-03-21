Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 119.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 119.85 and closed slightly lower at 119.65. The stock reached a high of 120.80 and a low of 118.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 90,954.42 crore, the bank's shares saw a trading volume of 181,372 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34:04 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 120.8 & a low of 119.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.88Support 1119.93
Resistance 2121.32Support 2119.42
Resistance 3121.83Support 3118.98
21 Mar 2025, 10:10:01 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.5Support 1118.0
Resistance 2121.9Support 2116.9
Resistance 3123.0Support 3115.5
21 Mar 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 144.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 179.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8898
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9347 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04:27 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹119.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120.80 & 118.30 yesterday to end at 119.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

