Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹119.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹119.65. The stock reached a high of ₹120.80 and a low of ₹118.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹90,954.42 crore, the bank's shares saw a trading volume of 181,372 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 120.8 & a low of 119.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.88
|Support 1
|119.93
|Resistance 2
|121.32
|Support 2
|119.42
|Resistance 3
|121.83
|Support 3
|118.98
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.5
|Support 1
|118.0
|Resistance 2
|121.9
|Support 2
|116.9
|Resistance 3
|123.0
|Support 3
|115.5
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹179.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.80 & ₹118.30 yesterday to end at ₹119.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.