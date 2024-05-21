Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Surges in Positive Trading Trend

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 141.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.35 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at 139.55 and closed at 139.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 141.7, while the low was 139.3. The market capitalization stands at 107,748.34 crores. The 52-week high and low are 163.15 and 68 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 202,630.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:37:23 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹141.35, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹141.15

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 141.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 139.97 and 142.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 139.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:19:57 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.78% and is currently trading at 140.05. Over the past year, Union Bank of India shares have gained 103.68% to reach 140.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.56%
3 Months-4.47%
6 Months30.0%
YTD18.6%
1 Year103.68%
21 May 2024, 08:50:59 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.17Support 1139.97
Resistance 2143.08Support 2138.68
Resistance 3144.37Support 3137.77
21 May 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 20.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 1632 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 17755 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1429 k & BSE volume was 202 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06:55 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹139.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141.7 & 139.3 yesterday to end at 139.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

