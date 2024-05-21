Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Surges in Positive Trading Trend

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹139.55 and closed at ₹139.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹141.7, while the low was ₹139.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹107,748.34 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹163.15 and ₹68 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 202,630.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹141.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.97 and ₹142.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 142.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.78% and is currently trading at ₹140.05. Over the past year, Union Bank of India shares have gained 103.68% to reach ₹140.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.56%
|3 Months
|-4.47%
|6 Months
|30.0%
|YTD
|18.6%
|1 Year
|103.68%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.17
|Support 1
|139.97
|Resistance 2
|143.08
|Support 2
|138.68
|Resistance 3
|144.37
|Support 3
|137.77
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 20.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1429 k & BSE volume was 202 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.7 & ₹139.3 yesterday to end at ₹139.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
