Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 111.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.5 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 112.65 and closed at 111.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 112.65 and a low of 109.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 83,610.88 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 397,426 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:22:19 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.64%, currently trading at 110.20. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 22.76%, also settling at 110.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.24%
3 Months6.06%
6 Months-18.7%
YTD-9.01%
1 Year-22.76%
22 Jan 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1111.65Support 1108.36
Resistance 2113.77Support 2107.19
Resistance 3114.94Support 3105.07
22 Jan 2025, 08:38:12 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 36.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:21:16 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15627 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01:37 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹111.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 112.65 & 109.3 yesterday to end at 109.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

