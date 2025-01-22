Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹112.65 and closed at ₹111.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹112.65 and a low of ₹109.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹83,610.88 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 397,426 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.64%, currently trading at ₹110.20. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 22.76%, also settling at ₹110.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.24%
|3 Months
|6.06%
|6 Months
|-18.7%
|YTD
|-9.01%
|1 Year
|-22.76%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|111.65
|Support 1
|108.36
|Resistance 2
|113.77
|Support 2
|107.19
|Resistance 3
|114.94
|Support 3
|105.07
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 36.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15627 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹111.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹112.65 & ₹109.3 yesterday to end at ₹109.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.