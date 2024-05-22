Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees positive gains in trading today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 3.89 %. The stock closed at 142.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the stock opened at 141.95 and closed at 141.15. The high for the day was 143.7, while the low was 139.25. The market capitalization of the bank was 108,931.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 163.15, and the 52-week low was 68. The BSE volume for the day was 599,425 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:42:07 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 148.93 and 147.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 147.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 148.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.38Support 1148.33
Resistance 2149.82Support 2147.72
Resistance 3150.43Support 3147.28
22 May 2024, 01:06:29 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India stock's low price today was 143.9, while the high price reached 148.95.

22 May 2024, 12:45:10 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 96.62% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank of India until 12 AM has increased by 96.62% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 148.15, showing a 3.82% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35:13 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reached a peak of 148.5 and a low of 147.2 in the preceding trading session. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 147.75 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.93Support 1147.63
Resistance 2149.37Support 2146.77
Resistance 3150.23Support 3146.33
22 May 2024, 12:27:07 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:22:50 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.72
10 Days140.01
20 Days144.53
50 Days148.38
100 Days141.30
300 Days121.16
22 May 2024, 12:15:55 PM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹148.25, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹142.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 144.58 & second resistance of 146.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 149.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 149.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:46:28 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 134.92% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 11 AM is 134.92% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 148.1, showing an increase of 3.78%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:35:44 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 149.2 and 145.65 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 145.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 149.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.75Support 1146.7
Resistance 2148.4Support 2146.3
Resistance 3148.8Support 3145.65
22 May 2024, 11:28:07 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹147.35, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹142.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 144.58 & second resistance of 146.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 149.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 149.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 11:14:20 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 3.47% to reach 147.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, and IDBI Bank are declining, whereas CANARA BANK ORD is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank66.65-0.46-0.6983.823.57125984.58
Indusind Bank1400.0-5.55-0.391694.351232.15108964.79
Union Bank Of India147.654.953.47163.1568.0112710.25
CANARA BANK ORD116.350.10.09126.5358.2921107.41
IDBI Bank87.43-0.76-0.8698.753.0794008.25
22 May 2024, 11:07:49 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 15.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:53:07 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 231.91% higher than yesterday

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 10 AM is 231.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at 147.65, up by 3.47%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:39:06 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 148.95 & a low of 145.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.2Support 1145.65
Resistance 2150.85Support 2143.75
Resistance 3152.75Support 3142.1
22 May 2024, 10:10:36 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57:48 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 4.13% to reach 148.6, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are experiencing a decline, Indian Overseas Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank67.370.260.3983.823.57127345.55
Indusind Bank1402.0-3.55-0.251694.351232.15109120.46
Union Bank Of India148.65.94.13163.1568.0113435.44
CANARA BANK ORD115.9-0.35-0.3126.5358.2921025.77
IDBI Bank87.9-0.29-0.3398.753.0794513.62
22 May 2024, 09:37:23 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹146.9, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹142.7

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 144.58 & second resistance of 146.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 149.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 149.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

22 May 2024, 09:17:15 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.93% and is currently trading at 145.45. Over the past year, Union Bank of India shares have surged by 103.78% to 145.45. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.81%
3 Months-0.06%
6 Months30.37%
YTD19.86%
1 Year103.78%
22 May 2024, 08:50:31 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.68Support 1140.18
Resistance 2146.47Support 2137.47
Resistance 3149.18Support 3135.68
22 May 2024, 08:36:09 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 19.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17020 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 599 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04:22 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹141.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.7 & 139.25 yesterday to end at 141.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

