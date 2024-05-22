Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees positive gains in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the stock opened at ₹141.95 and closed at ₹141.15. The high for the day was ₹143.7, while the low was ₹139.25. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹108,931.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹163.15, and the 52-week low was ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 599,425 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 148.93 and 147.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 147.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 148.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.38
|Support 1
|148.33
|Resistance 2
|149.82
|Support 2
|147.72
|Resistance 3
|150.43
|Support 3
|147.28
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India stock's low price today was ₹143.9, while the high price reached ₹148.95.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank of India until 12 AM has increased by 96.62% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹148.15, showing a 3.82% increase. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India reached a peak of 148.5 and a low of 147.2 in the preceding trading session. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 147.75 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.93
|Support 1
|147.63
|Resistance 2
|149.37
|Support 2
|146.77
|Resistance 3
|150.23
|Support 3
|146.33
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Union Bank Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.72
|10 Days
|140.01
|20 Days
|144.53
|50 Days
|148.38
|100 Days
|141.30
|300 Days
|121.16
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹144.58 & second resistance of ₹146.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹149.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹149.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 11 AM is 134.92% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹148.1, showing an increase of 3.78%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 149.2 and 145.65 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 145.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 149.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.75
|Support 1
|146.7
|Resistance 2
|148.4
|Support 2
|146.3
|Resistance 3
|148.8
|Support 3
|145.65
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹144.58 & second resistance of ₹146.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹149.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹149.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 3.47% to reach ₹147.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, and IDBI Bank are declining, whereas CANARA BANK ORD is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.65
|-0.46
|-0.69
|83.8
|23.57
|125984.58
|Indusind Bank
|1400.0
|-5.55
|-0.39
|1694.35
|1232.15
|108964.79
|Union Bank Of India
|147.65
|4.95
|3.47
|163.15
|68.0
|112710.25
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.35
|0.1
|0.09
|126.53
|58.29
|21107.41
|IDBI Bank
|87.43
|-0.76
|-0.86
|98.7
|53.07
|94008.25
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 15.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Union Bank Of India until 10 AM is 231.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹147.65, up by 3.47%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India touched a high of 148.95 & a low of 145.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.2
|Support 1
|145.65
|Resistance 2
|150.85
|Support 2
|143.75
|Resistance 3
|152.75
|Support 3
|142.1
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Union Bank Of India's stock price rose by 4.13% to reach ₹148.6, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and IDBI Bank are experiencing a decline, Indian Overseas Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|67.37
|0.26
|0.39
|83.8
|23.57
|127345.55
|Indusind Bank
|1402.0
|-3.55
|-0.25
|1694.35
|1232.15
|109120.46
|Union Bank Of India
|148.6
|5.9
|4.13
|163.15
|68.0
|113435.44
|CANARA BANK ORD
|115.9
|-0.35
|-0.3
|126.53
|58.29
|21025.77
|IDBI Bank
|87.9
|-0.29
|-0.33
|98.7
|53.07
|94513.62
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Union Bank Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹144.58 & second resistance of ₹146.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹149.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹149.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.93% and is currently trading at ₹145.45. Over the past year, Union Bank of India shares have surged by 103.78% to ₹145.45. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.81%
|3 Months
|-0.06%
|6 Months
|30.37%
|YTD
|19.86%
|1 Year
|103.78%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.68
|Support 1
|140.18
|Resistance 2
|146.47
|Support 2
|137.47
|Resistance 3
|149.18
|Support 3
|135.68
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 19.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 599 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.7 & ₹139.25 yesterday to end at ₹141.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!