Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹109.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹109.50. The stock reached a high of ₹110.60 and a low of ₹108 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹83,969.66 crore, the bank's shares traded 269,931 times on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹172.45, while the low is ₹100.75, indicating significant volatility over the year.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.6 & ₹108 yesterday to end at ₹109.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.