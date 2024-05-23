Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 148.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.65 per share.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India's stock opened at 144, reached a high of 149.55, and a low of 143.9 before closing at 142.7. The market capitalization of the bank was 113168.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 163.15 and a 52-week low of 68. The BSE volume for the day was 1271171 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹150.65, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹148.25

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 150.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.62 and 150.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.25% and is currently trading at 150.10. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have gained 112.63% to reach 150.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to reach 22,614.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.66%
3 Months-0.06%
6 Months38.96%
YTD24.43%
1 Year112.63%
23 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.67Support 1144.62
Resistance 2153.13Support 2141.03
Resistance 3156.72Support 3138.57
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17784 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1271 k.

23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 14.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹142.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 149.55 & 143.9 yesterday to end at 142.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

