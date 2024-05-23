Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹144, reached a high of ₹149.55, and a low of ₹143.9 before closing at ₹142.7. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹113168.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹163.15 and a 52-week low of ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 1271171 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹150.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.62 and ₹150.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 150.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 1.25% and is currently trading at ₹150.10. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have gained 112.63% to reach ₹150.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to reach 22,614.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.66%
|3 Months
|-0.06%
|6 Months
|38.96%
|YTD
|24.43%
|1 Year
|112.63%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.67
|Support 1
|144.62
|Resistance 2
|153.13
|Support 2
|141.03
|Resistance 3
|156.72
|Support 3
|138.57
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1271 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 14.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.55 & ₹143.9 yesterday to end at ₹142.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend