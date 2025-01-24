Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 109.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at 109.95, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 110.55 and a low of 108.65. With a market capitalization of 83,740.66 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 119,123 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 172.45, while the low stands at 100.75, indicating a challenging year for the bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1110.77Support 1108.75
Resistance 2111.69Support 2107.65
Resistance 3112.79Support 3106.73
24 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 35.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15797 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹109.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 110.55 & 108.65 yesterday to end at 109.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

