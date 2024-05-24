Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the open price was ₹149.25, the close price was ₹148.25, the high was ₹153, and the low was ₹149.1. The market cap stood at ₹116450.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹163.15, the 52-week low was ₹68, and the BSE volume was 1307442 shares.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.05
|Support 1
|150.0
|Resistance 2
|155.55
|Support 2
|147.45
|Resistance 3
|158.1
|Support 3
|145.95
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 11.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1307 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153 & ₹149.1 yesterday to end at ₹148.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend