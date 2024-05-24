Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 148.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.55 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the open price was 149.25, the close price was 148.25, the high was 153, and the low was 149.1. The market cap stood at 116450.65 crore. The 52-week high was 163.15, the 52-week low was 68, and the BSE volume was 1307442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.05Support 1150.0
Resistance 2155.55Support 2147.45
Resistance 3158.1Support 3145.95
24 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 11.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18393 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1307 k.

24 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹148.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153 & 149.1 yesterday to end at 148.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

